North Texas SC adds two players on loan

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of two new players on loan, one of whom had been linked to the club and was, therefore, kind of expected – Juan José Parra – and one who was a surprise but has a very familiar name – Christian “Kazu” Ferreira.

Parra and Kazu fill two positions of need with NTX, center back and left back.

Parra is a 19-year-old center back from Deportivo Independiente Medellín where he was a teammate of Andres Ricaurte.

Ferreira, who is a 20-year-old Brazilian-Japanese left back, comes in on loan from Coritiba. Like most Brazilian’s he uses a nickname, in his case Kazu. Interestingly he spent some time in 2019 on loan with Grêmio, the former club of FCD Technical Director André Zanotta.

Name: Juan José Parra

Pronunciation: Par-RAH

Position: Defender

DOB: May 6, 2001 (19)

Birthplace: Medellín, Colombia

Hometown: Medellín, Colombia

Height: 6-3

Weight: 176

Nationality: Colombia

Last Club: Independiente Medellín

How Acquired: Signed on Feb. 8, 2021

Name: Christian “Kazu” Kendji Wagatsuma Ferreira

Pronunciation: Kah-zoo

Position: Defender

DOB: March 18, 2000 (20)

Birthplace: Maringá, Brazil

Hometown: Maringá, Brazil

Height: 5-9

Weight: 150

Nationality: Brazil

Last Club: Coritiba FC

How Acquired: Signed on Feb. 8, 2021