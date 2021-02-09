North Texas SC adds two players on loan

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of two new players on loan, one of whom had been linked to the club and was, therefore, kind of expected – Juan José Parra – and one who was a surprise but has a very familiar name – Christian “Kazu” Ferreira.
Parra and Kazu fill two positions of need with NTX, center back and left back.
Parra is a 19-year-old center back from Deportivo Independiente Medellín where he was a teammate of Andres Ricaurte.
Ferreira, who is a 20-year-old Brazilian-Japanese left back, comes in on loan from Coritiba. Like most Brazilian’s he uses a nickname, in his case Kazu. Interestingly he spent some time in 2019 on loan with Grêmio, the former club of FCD Technical Director André Zanotta.
Name: Juan José Parra
Pronunciation: Par-RAH
Position: Defender
DOB: May 6, 2001 (19)
Birthplace: Medellín, Colombia
Hometown: Medellín, Colombia
Height: 6-3
Weight: 176
Nationality: Colombia
Last Club: Independiente Medellín
How Acquired: Signed on Feb. 8, 2021
Name: Christian “Kazu” Kendji Wagatsuma Ferreira
Pronunciation: Kah-zoo
Position: Defender
DOB: March 18, 2000 (20)
Birthplace: Maringá, Brazil
Hometown: Maringá, Brazil
Height: 5-9
Weight: 150
Nationality: Brazil
Last Club: Coritiba FC
How Acquired: Signed on Feb. 8, 2021