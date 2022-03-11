North Texas SC adds Mulato and Carneiro

North Texas SC has revisited South America to sign two further players ahead of the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season.

Colombian striker Jose Mulato Palacios joins on loan from Deportivo Cali for the 2022 season. The 19-year-old is a part of the FC Bayern World Squad, a talent identification program operated by FC Dallas’ player development partner that brought together 15 players born in 2003 or 2004 to showcase their talents. The program also included a YouTube series that can be found here.

A big honour for Jose Mulato Palacios! 👏



The 18-year-old was given the chance to train with the #FCBayern first team on Tuesday. Mulato is part of the #FCBayernWorldSquad, which is a club project where youth players from across the world come together to form a team. 👇 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 5, 2021

Mulato came through the youth system at Deportivo Cali, making five appearances for the senior team. His debut for Colombia’s U-19 team came in November 2021, playing at left wing against Mexico shortly after an invite to train with the first team at Bayern.

The Arlington club also signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Felipe Carneiro de Souza to a one-year deal with an option for the 2023 season.

Carneiro arrives having made 28 appearances for Sao Paulo’s U-20 side in 2020/21. The player and club reportedly mutually agreed to terminate Carneiro’s contract last month.