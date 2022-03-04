North Texas SC adds FCD Academy alum Blake Pope

North Texas SC has announced the signing of midfielder Blake Pope to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pope signs a one-year contract with an option for the 2023 season.

According to NTX, Pope played four seasons with the FC Dallas Academy before joining the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club in 2020 on an Academy contract. Pope cited lack of playing time as the reason for the move.

Pope made his USL-C debut in 2021 under head coach Mike Jeffries on an amateur contract. In all, Pope made 10 appearances in the USL Championship and recorded three assists.

Pope signed to play college soccer with the 49ers of UNC Charlotte back in February of 2021 but appears to not have played there this year.

Name: Blake Pope

Position: Midfielder

DOB: April 11, 2003 (18)

Birthplace: Prosper, Texas

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Charlotte Independence

How Acquired: Acquired on March 4, 2022

Blake Pope plays for Charlotte Independence. (Courtesy USL Academy)

Blake Pope dishing out the game-winning assist in just his 2nd career start! 🤯 He earns our Man of the Match presented by @NoDaBrewing. #WeAreCLT pic.twitter.com/xGB9Rmwh2w — Charlotte Independence (@Independence) June 24, 2021