North Texas SC adds Alejandro Araneda

North Texas SC has announced the signing of defender Alejandro “Alex” Araneda. Financial terms were not disclosed. Araneda signed a one-year contract with an option for the 2023 season.

Just 19, Araneda made 24 appearances and registered a total of 1,677 minutes for California United, with 2 goals. Araneda began his soccer career with the FC Golden State academy program.

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Alejandro Araneda to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract.

Name: Alejandro Araneda

Pronunciation: ah-RAH-NEH-dah

Position: Defender

DOB: January 20, 2003 (19)

Birthplace: Montclair, California

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 165

Nationality: United States

Last Club: California United Strikers FC

How Acquired: Acquired on March 18, 2022

“Alex” Araneda. (Courtesy Cal United Strikers)