Nicky Hernandez undergoes leg surgery

FC Dallas has announced that midfielder Nicky Hernandez underwent bilateral leg fasciotomy on Wednesday at the Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano.
According to FCD, the anticipated recovery time is approximately four weeks.
A bilateral leg fasciotomy is usually to relieve Compartment Syndrome in Lower Leg.
3 Comments
well that explains why he wasn’t around the last couple of weeks.
Yeah, my bad not to ask about him. He was further down my list of concerns.
also, very fcd to wait a week after the surgery to announce this.