Nicky Hernandez named to USL-1 Team of the Week

We joked this week that Nicky Hernandez is the Andres Ricaurte of North Texas SC because the former SMU Pony’s debut has been, to say the least, game-changing for FCD’s professional development club.

All Hernandez did after signing with North Texas SC, was record his first assist, score his first goal, turn 22, and get nominated for Goal of the Week. Now he’s added a USL-1 Team of the Week nod to his short but sparkling resume. That’s a hell of a start to a pro career at any level.

He was my Man of the Match against FC Tucson after taking up the holding-mid role in a 10 man NTXSC side after Edwin Cerrillo got ejected. Despite carrying that heavy load, Hernandez also scored the loan Los Torolitos goals. That’s how you make the Team of the Week.

Note: Nicky shows up as Dominick Hernandez on the USL-1 website.

