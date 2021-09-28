Nickey Hernandez named USL-1 Player of the Week,

FC Dallas midfielder Nicky Hernandez was named USL-1 Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against North Carolina FC. He was also nominated for Goal of the Week for his stunner of a goal.
Caiser Gomes of FC Dallas, on a season-long loan to North Texas, was also named to the MLS Team of the Week.
Hernandez won 5 duels, drew 3 fouls, and had 2 successful tackles in addition to the goal.
Gomes was a force in defense all game and on the stat sheet he had 3 clearances and 3 interceptions. Gomes picked up the assist for Hernandez’s goal and created a game-high 3 chances in total.
Good for Nicky. He needs to get some playing time for the first team before the year is out.
Tangential note – North Texas ended up with the most difficult schedule in the league this year. In USL League One you play 8 teams twice and 3 teams four times. NTX got Chattanooga, Omaha and Tucson as the three, four match teams. Those teams sit first, second and third respectively in the league table. They are 1-2-7 so far against those teams with a cumulative 0 GD. They are 6-5-2 with a +3 GD against everyone else. If they end up missing out on the playoffs they can justifiably point to the unbalanced schedule as being the reason.
Good note on the schedule.