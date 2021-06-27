New England at FC Dallas – Line up Prediciton and game info

Thirteenth-place FC Dallas (1-4-4, 7 points) hosts first-place New England Revolution (7-1-2, 23 points) today at 8:00PM CT. It’s the first and only meeting between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #DALvNE

TV: 7:30PM on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English)

Streaming: 7:30PM on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7:30PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s Line Up Prediction

I think at home Coach Luchi Gonzalez will revert to some version of the 4-3-3. While I might hope for the 4-1-4-1 style that worked so well a month ago, I expect it to look more like the 4-4-1-1 of late because of the desire (which I don’t like) to have Bryan Acosta next to Facundo Quignon.

Paxton Pomykal, I would hope, is fit enough to go again with Jesus Ferreira taking up the somewhat successful off-striker role behind Ricardo Pepi. Justin Che will probably keep his spot on the right of the backline for reasons.

Bench

Phelipe

Andres Ricaurte

Franco Jara

Johnny Nelson

Edwin Cerrillo

Tanner Tessmann

Nkosi Tafari

Ema Twumasi

Freddy Vargas

Player Availability

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Matt Hedges (hip)

: Matt Hedges (hip) OUT : Kyle Zobeck (quad)

: Kyle Zobeck (quad) OUT: Szabolcs Schön (international duty)

New England Revolution

OUT : Luis Caicedo (lower body)

: Luis Caicedo (lower body) OUT: Christian Malfa (lower body)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

FC Dallas – Bressan, Andres Ricuarte

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

FC Dallas – Franco Jara

Kit Assignments

Kit Assignments for New England at FC Dallas. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Kevin Stott.

AR1 (bench): Jeffrey Greeson;

AR2 (opposite): Justin Howard;

4th: Marcos de Oliveira;

VAR: Hilario Grajeda;

AVAR: Adam Garner

Stott MLS Career:

365 games;

FC/gm: 24.4;

Y/gm: 3.1;

R: 85;

pens: 98

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

FC Dallas 18 wins (1 shootout), 61 goals …

Revolution 23 wins (1 shootout), 69 goals …

Ties 4

AT DALLAS:

FC Dallas 10 wins (0 shootout), 31 goals …

Revolution 11 wins (0 shootout), 30 goals …

Ties 3

Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer has been among FCD’s most consistent performers over the season and leads all MLS keepers with 91% passing accuracy.

In his debut, Justin Che recorded team-highs in open play crosses (three) and interceptions (five) as well as making two key passes and one tackle. He was the fourth-youngest starter in FC Dallas history.

The Rev’s main playmaker Carles Gil is an early MVP candidate as the Spaniard has recorded 10 assists through 10 games, twice as many as anyone else in the league.

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 45-39-24 during the month of June with a 0.528 winning percentage.

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez has a 2-2-3 record and 0.500 winning percentage during June.

FC Dallas is tied for 19th in the league along with five other teams with nine goals scored.

New England ranks fourth in goals (17) and second in assists (19) with Carles Gil leading the league with 10 assists.

FC Dallas has scored eight goals at home, while New England has scored seven goals on the road.

FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league with six other teams with 14 goals allowed through nine matches, while New England is tied for 11th with 11 goals allowed.

Carles Gil is fourth in the league with 30 fouls suffered through 10 games, averaging three fouls per match.

FC Dallas’ goalkeepers have faced the most penalties this season (4), with Jimmy Maurer saving two of the three penalties he’s faced. No other goalkeeper has saved more than one this season.

The Revs have not won in Frisco since 2008; FC Dallas had taken five consecutive home wins vs. New England before the draw in the last meeting. FC Dallas is unbeaten in eight straight meetings with New England going back to 2012, winning seven in a row before a 1-1 draw in the last meeting between the sides in March 2019.

FC Dallas hasn’t lost consecutive matches since May 2019. They’ve collected at least one point following each of their last 19 defeats (W9 D10, including playoffs).

FC Dallas has lost only one of their last 28 home MLS matches (15-1-12) dating back to May 19, 2019.

Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.894 winning percentage and 74-3-13 when scoring at least two goals.

The Revs – having won 5 straight – could tie the longest regular season winning streak in club history with a win over Dallas, equaling the six-game streaks from 2015 and April-May 2005.

FC Dallas’ last eight goals have all been scored at Toyota Stadium dating back to the beginning of May. Seven different players have scored those goals, with Jáder Obrian the only player to score twice in that span.

Carles Gil – who had three assists against the Red Bulls on Wednesday – has recorded multiple assists in consecutive appearances, the first Revs player to do so since Joe-Max Moore had multiple assists in three straight games in 1998.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (47)

Bryan Acosta (46)

Bressan (44)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (42)

Jimmy Maurer (37)

HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 228 FC Dallas — 220