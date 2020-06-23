National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed

The National Soccer Hall of Fame has postponed the induction ceremony for the class of 2020.

The ceremony was due to be the third at the new site in Frisco, taking place over the weekend of September 19. The weekend was scheduled to coincide with FC Dallas’ penultimate home game of the 2020 regular season against the Seattle Sounders.

As early as March 20, the celebration had been in some doubt. The Zac Brown Band had been due to headline the Sunday ceremony, but announced they would cancel all dates for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, new Inductees and guests is our highest priority,” said National Soccer Hall of Fame Executive Director Djorn Buchholz. “After monitoring the situation and consulting with medical experts, we decided that it is in the best interest to postpone the 2020 Induction Ceremony. While it is disappointing we won’t be able to bring our Hall of Fame family together and welcome our new Inductees, we are looking forward to doing so next year as we celebrate both the 2020 and 2021 classes in one ceremony in Frisco. ”

The National Soccer Hall of Fame is currently open to visitors. The hall reopened on June 10 with revised hours and social distancing guidelines in place. As such, some of the interactive activities are unavailable until further notice.