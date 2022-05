FC Dallas’ Nanu has been called into the Guinea-Bissau National Team for the upcoming FIFA international window, May 30 to June 14.

Nanu, who was born in Portugal, has been capped 17 times by the Guinea-Bissau National Team.

Guinea-Bissau Schedule

Date Match Venue Time CT June 9 Guinea-Bissau vs. Mauritius Grand Stade de Marrakech

(Ouahat Sidi Brahim, Morocco) 7:00 AM June 13 Guinea-Bissau at Sierra Leone Stade Général Lansana Conté

(Conakry, Guinea) 11:00 AM