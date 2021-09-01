Multiple FCD Premier players land ECNL Texas Conference nods

The ECNL dropped their 2020-21 season conference awards this week and multiple FC Dallas Premier players were honored. Roman Torres and Edward Garcia were named U19 and U16 Texas Conference Player of the Year respectively.

Here are all the FC Dallas Premier players honored.

U19

Conference Player of the Year: Roman Torres

1st Team

Roman Torres F Bryce Bonneau F Woodi Pondeca D Porter Pomykal M

U17

1st Team

Eli Finley G

2nd Team

Aubrey Eason F

U16

Unlike the Academy, FCD Youth Premier has a U16 team.

Conference Player of the Year: Edward Garcia

1st Team

Edward Garcia M Duncan Sullivan F Charlie Newberry D Lucas Siikala M

U15

1st Team

Sebastian Lutin G

2nd Team

Ashton Medina F Brian Avila D