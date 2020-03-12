MLS suspends play 30 days – Info on USL-1, CCL, USDA, GA Cup, NTS Presidents Cup, & US Soccer friendlies

Major League Soccer has announced that the league is suspending play for 30 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Concacaf Champions League and US Soccer friendlies also canceled.

Major League Soccer Statement

Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials.



At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events.



“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.” Major League Soccer

FC Dallas was scheduled to play NYCFC this weekend in New York. All FC Dallas players and staff are still in Frisco as the team was scheduled to leave later this afternoon.

Current reports state that the missed games will be made up at the back end of the MLS season.

FC Dallas Statement

The health and safety of our fans, staff, players and partners is our top priority. We completely support MLS’ decision to postpone match play for 30 days. We will maintain ongoing contact with medical experts, local, state and federal health authorities as well as the league, as we monitor this rapidly-changing public health situation.



We will continue to provide up-to-date information, including details about future matches, as it becomes available. FC Dallas

USL-1 play suspended 30 days

USL-1 hasn’t even started play yet, but the league is going to be delaying a minimum of two weeks.

It was very clear from our Championship and League One owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority. In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we made the decision to delay the start of the League One season by a minimum of two weeks. USL CEO Alec Papadakis

US Soccer Cancels friendlies

US Soccer has also canceled the upcoming Men’s National Team & Women’s National Team games in March & April and the majority of Youth National Team matches and camps that were planned through the end of April.

Concacaf has yet to announce anything about the status of the following competitions: – U-23 Men’s Olympic Qualifying (3/20-4/1; Mexico) – U-17 Women’s Championship (April 18-May 3; Mexico) – Futsal Championship (May 1-10; Guatemala).

We support U.S. Soccer's decision to cancel all events and are advising all our chapters to cancel any events planned at least through the end of March. pic.twitter.com/LMD3UMhPd6 — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) March 12, 2020

Concacaf Champions League suspended

At Concacaf, the welfare of everyone associated with our matches and competitions is of paramount importance to us. We have been closely monitoring the public health situation as it has been evolving in the US and across the entire region.



Given the developments last night, including new guidance issued by countries, cities, and states, we have made the decision to suspend the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect.



We are continuing to discuss arrangements for other upcoming Concacaf competitions and will make a further public statement in due course. Concacaf

US Developmental Academy suspended through the end of April

This includes regular-season games as well as the Spring Cup.

With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, U.S. Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the Spring Cup events in Kansas City and Greensboro as well as suspend all regular season DA matches through April due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



We have been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local departments of public health, and after those conversations and continuously monitoring the situation, we strongly believe this is the best decision considering the ongoing worldwide health situation. U.S. Soccer Chief Medical Officer George Chiampas

GA Cup Canceled

Originally scheduled for April 4-11 in Frisco, Texas, the GA Cup has been canceled.

Based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health authorities in consideration for the health and safety of the players, team staffs, and community, and in light of the new travel restrictions imposed by the United States government, Major League Soccer has canceled the Generation adidas Cup. MLS

NTSA Presidents Cup Postponed

North Texas Soccer has postponed the President’s Cup, originally scheduled for March 12-18.

North Texas Soccer's statement on postponing the 2020 North Texas Soccer Presidents Cup. pic.twitter.com/74yp8xq7Me — North Texas Soccer (@NTSSA) March 12, 2020