MLS Next Pro roster rules announced

MLS has finally released all their roster rules for MLS Next Pro (sometimes referred to as MLS 2) for their opening season of play. On the most surface level, MLS Next Pro rosters will consist of up to 35 players, 24 of whom can be pro and 11 amateurs.

After looking over the rules, here are some bullet points of interest.

MLS Next Pro Roster Rules

Each team has 7 international slots, something of importance to FC Dallas.

All 35 players are eligible for any given game.

The 24 professional players will include any players on loan.

No Salary Cap or min/max salary.

No age limit on the players.

Roster complience by 8 pm ET on March 18, 2022.

Contract is with the MLS NEXT Pro Club and Clubs will provide/execute all supplemental documents as applicable to the League Office.

Option years deterimed by the club.

For Canadian clubs, US domestic players are considered dometic. But the reverse is NOT true in the US for Canadian domestic players.

International Roster Slots may be traded temproairly just like in MLS.

Amateur Players

Maximum of five (5) MLS NEXT youth academy players per team on the field during an official match.

21 and younger before start of season.

Can’t have played in NCAA soccer.

Can’t have signed or be recognized as pro by NCAA or FIFA.

Must play for or have previously played for club’s affiliate youth club.

Primary Transfer Window: February 10, 2022 – May 4, 2022

Secondary Transfer Window: July 7, 2022 – August 4, 2022