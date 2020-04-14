MLS: Mid-May return “extremely unlikely”

Major League Soccer issued a statement today with an update to their Covid-19 shutdown. In the statement, MLS calls a mid-May return “extremely unlikely” and does not set a new target date.

While the league clearly wants to play the full season, that also is starting to fade as a possibility. It’s anyone’s guess as to when play will resume. When the league does return, playing before empty stands is likely to happen.

Major League Soccer continues to regularly evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it will affect our plans for the 2020 season. Although we hoped to return to play in mid-May, that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health authorities. Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so. We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play. As we have throughout this process, we will update our fans with every decision, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this extremely challenging time.

MLS Statement on Return to Play pic.twitter.com/BKuFw9Mb17 — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 14, 2020