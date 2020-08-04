MLS expands new Academy structure

Major League Soccer today announced a new governing body structure for its recently created Academy style elite youth development system. 19 clubs were also announced as joining the program.

You can read more about the specifics of the structure here, but it looks to have three conferences likely to help reduce travel costs.

According to MLS, the new competition will encompass over 11,000 players across 113 clubs and six age groups; including 30 professional MLS academies, five USL academies, and 78 additional elite academies.

The new Academy system will be played across six age groups: U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-19. The FC Dallas Academy will have roughly 150 players participate across the six age groups.

Update: So far – and this obviously is subject to change of course – it sounds like FCD is NOT going to run a U16 team but will have a U12 team (or two as they currently do) in addition to the above.

There are 9 clubs from Texas currently signed up but unfortunately, there are no clubs at this time from Oklahoma.

Texas Team in the new MLS Youth League

Austin FC

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo Unidos

RGV FC Toros Academy

RISE Soccer Club (formerly RISE Texans after merger)

San Antonio FC

Solar Soccer Club

Total Football Club