Misfiring FCD suffers bad road loss to 10-man Houston

Despite dominating possession and the shot totals, FC Dallas failed to win on the road against a 10-man Houston side. FC Dallas was up a man for the entire 2nd half, outshot the Dynamo 28 to 11, enjoyed 72% possession, and still couldn’t find the net.

After FCD has numerous early scoring chances, Houston opened the goals in the 20th minute against the run of play when a mistake on a counter let Darwin Quintero score.

Then in the 2nd half, Darwin Ceren converted an 83rd minute PK that came on a Bryan Reynolds foul while trying to stop another counter-attack.

Jimmy Maurer was outstanding in goal despite the score line making 4 saves and keeping FCD form getting blown out.

Houston Dynamo celebrate against FC Dallas, October 8, 2020. (Courtesy Houston Dynamo)

Lineups:

FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Reto Ziegler (Dante Sealy – 85’), Matt Hedges (Bressan – 34’), Bryan Reynolds; Thiago Santos (Tanner Tessmann – 46’), Andrés Ricaurte, Bryan Acosta (Jesús Ferreira – 64’); Fafa Picault (Ricardo Pepi – 85’), Franco Jara, Michael Barrios.



Substitutes not used — Phelipe, Johnny Nelson, Brandon Servania, Thomas Roberts.



Houston Dynamo — Marko Maric; Adam Lundkvist, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Aljaz Struna, José Bizama (Wilfred Zahibo – 90’+10’); Sam Junqua (Zarek Valentin – 90’+4’), Oscar Boniek García, Darwin Cerén; Darwin Quintero (Christian Ramirez – 70’), Mauro Manotas, Ariel Lassiter (Niko Hansen – 70’).



Substitutes not used — Cody Cropper, Tomás Martínez, Nico Lemoine, Marcelo Palomino.



Scoring Summary:

HOU: Darwin Quintero (Ariel Lassiter) – 20’

HOU: Darwin Ceren (PK) – 83’



Misconduct Summary:

HOU: Alejandro Fuenmayor (caution) – 8’

HOU: Darwin Cerén (caution) – 16’

HOU: Mauro Manotas (ejection) – 45’ + 1’

FCD: Reto Ziegler (caution) – 59’

FCD: Bryan Reynolds (caution) – 81’

FCD: Bressan (caution) – 88’

FCD: Michael Barrios (caution) – 90’+8’



Weather: Partly cloudy, 83



Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Jeffrey Greeson

4th Official: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR Official: Daniel Radford