Mesquite Outlaws return for 2022-23 MASL season

The Mesquite Outlaws and the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today that the Outlaws will be returning to MASL play for the 2022-23 season. The Outlaws have been inactive for two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owned by Mehrdad Moayedi, the Outlaws will return with Head Coach and indoor soccer legend Tatu. Sagu and Nick Stavrou also will return as goalkeeper and assistant coaches, respectively.

“It was a tough decision to sit out the last two MASL seasons, so we’re excited to bring the Mesquite Outlaws back for the ’22-’23 season,” said Moayedi. “We’re confident our fan base will be equally as eager to return to games, and with our powerhouse of a coaching staff, we’re looking forward to a successful season.”

Located in Mesquite, Texas, the team will return to play and operate the Mesquite Arena. Only 15 minutes from Downtown Dallas, the Mesquite Arena is a 6,000-seat multi-purpose arena and is also home to the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.

“We are happy to welcome back the Mesquite Outlaws to the MASL, who bring back with them one of the icons of indoor soccer in their Head Coach Tatu,” said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. “They are also a great geographic fit with our Midwest area clubs and will only enhance the rivalries in that division.”

Outlaws Head Coach Tatu. (Courtesy Mesquite Outlaws)