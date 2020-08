In a well-deserved honor for the FC Dallas legend, Matt Hedges has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for his performance at Houston Dynamo last Friday (August 21, 2020).

Hedges had 25 defensive actions in the game: 3 of 4 tackles, 3 blocks, 2 interceptions, 9 clearances, and 7 recoveries. It was a remarkable performance on the day he broke Jason Kreis’ club record for MLS regular-season games played.

Congratulations to Jimmy Maurer who was named to the Bench.