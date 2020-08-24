Categories North Texas SC, USL Match Photos: Union Omaha at North Texas SC by Buzz CarrickAugust 24, 2020August 24, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: Union Omaha at North Texas SC Once again our newest photographer Daniel McCullough was on hand in Arlington to take in all the amazing USL-1 action. He’s brought back some fantastic picture, we hope you enjoy. Union Omaha defender Damia Viader attempts to slide tackle North Texas midfielder Collin Smith in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Edwin Cerrillo runs toward the crowd after scoring the opening goal in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Thomas Roberts dribbles the ball up the field during the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Edwin Cerrillo stretches for the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)North Texas midfielder Collin Smith attempts to strike the ball as Union Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu grabs it in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo and Union Omaha defender Damia Viader compete for the ball in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Alisson of North Texas SC goes up for a header with the goalkeeper draped all over this back against Union Omaha, August 32, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Justin Che sends a cross into the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha.North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo pulled down by his jersey in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Thomas Roberts cuts across the top of the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)North Texas midfielder Collin Smith and Union Omaha defender Daltyn Knutson race to the ball in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Ronaldo Damus chipping the ball towards an open net in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)North Texas’ Derek Waldeck crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)Collin Smith brings down a long ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Union Omaha