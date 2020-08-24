Categories North Texas SC, USL

Match Photos: Union Omaha at North Texas SC

by Buzz Carrick

Once again our newest photographer Daniel McCullough was on hand in Arlington to take in all the amazing USL-1 action. He’s brought back some fantastic picture, we hope you enjoy.

  • Collin Smith 20200823_ntxsc_21212
    Union Omaha defender Damia Viader attempts to slide tackle North Texas midfielder Collin Smith in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Edwin Cerrillo celebrates 20200823_ntxsc_21208
    Edwin Cerrillo runs toward the crowd after scoring the opening goal in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • thomas R 20200823_ntxsc_21211
    Thomas Roberts dribbles the ball up the field during the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Edwin Cerrillo 20200823_ntxsc_21213
    Edwin Cerrillo stretches for the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Collin Smith 20200823_ntxsc_21221
    North Texas midfielder Collin Smith attempts to strike the ball as Union Omaha goalie Rashid Nuhu grabs it in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Gibran Rayo 20200823_ntxsc_21220
    North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo and Union Omaha defender Damia Viader compete for the ball in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Alisson
    Alisson of North Texas SC goes up for a header with the goalkeeper draped all over this back against Union Omaha, August 32, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Justin Che 20200823_ntxsc_21210
    Justin Che sends a cross into the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha.
  • Gibran Rayo 20200823_ntxsc_21214
    North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo pulled down by his jersey in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Thomas Roberts 20200823_ntxsc_21215
    Thomas Roberts cuts across the top of the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Collin Smith 20200823_ntxsc_21217
    North Texas midfielder Collin Smith and Union Omaha defender Daltyn Knutson race to the ball in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Ronaldo Damus 20200823_ntxsc_21219
    Ronaldo Damus chipping the ball towards an open net in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Waldeck 20200823_ntxsc_21222
    North Texas’ Derek Waldeck crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
  • Collin Smith 20200823_ntxsc_21216
    Collin Smith brings down a long ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

