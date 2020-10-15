Match Photos: Sporting KC at FC Dallas

Our usual trio unpacks the Reggie Cannon and Dan Hunt quotes that have seen the pair at loggerheads - with the raw audio of both for you to judge for yourself. We take a look back on FC Dallas' 1-0 win over that Dastardly Peter Vermes and his Sporting Kansas City. Buzz explains the new…

https://tracking.podiant.co/d/spoke/3rddegree/episodes/38f199123cd186/primary/1602825206.mp3