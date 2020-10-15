Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: Sporting KC at FC Dallas by Buzz CarrickOctober 15, 2020October 15, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: Sporting KC at FC Dallas FC Dallas resident photog has another set of fantastic pics from an FC Dallas home match, this time against conference Sporting KC. You can see more of Matt’s excellent work from this game here. Enjoy. Ryan Hollingshead goes up for a header during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Andres Ricaurte is on the ball during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer directs traffic during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Tanner Tessmann turns away from midfield pressure during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Fafa Picault lines up a shot during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Michael Barrios takes on two defenders during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bressan looks to pass upfield against Sporting KC during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bryan Reynolds shrugs off the attention of Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ricardo “El Tren” Pepi sprints upfield during the FC Dallas 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium, October 14, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Andres RicaurteBressanBryan ReynoldsFafà PicaultJimmy MaurerMichael BarriosRicardo PepiRyan HollingsheadSporting Kansas CityTanner Tessmann