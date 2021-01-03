Categories Irving FC Match Photos – Roja Invierno Matchday seven – Irving FC at Foro 360 Pro by Buzz CarrickJanuary 3, 2021January 3, 2021Leave a Comment on Match Photos – Roja Invierno Matchday seven – Irving FC at Foro 360 Pro Daniel McCullough was on hand on Saturday night to bring us his photos from the Roja League Invierno Matchday Seven game between Irving FC and Foro 360 Pro. Enjoy. Irving FC defender brings the ball down in the first half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Foro 360 Pro defender dribbles around Irving FC defender before scoring to extend the Foro lead, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Foro 360 Pro midfielder Arturo Rodriguez heads the ball toward the box in the Roja League matchup against Irving FC, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Foro 360 Pro defender brings down the long pass in the Roja League match against Irving FC, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Irving FC defender pulls off the no-look clearance in the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Foro 360 Pro striker scores on a penalty in the second half of the Roja League match against Irving FC, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Irving FC striker and Foro 360 Pro defender fight for the ball in the Roja League match at Foro Sports Club, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Foro 360 Pro goalkeeper crashes through the Irving FC striker to clear the ball in the Roja League match at Foro Sports Club, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Irving FC forward (21) heads the ball past Foro 360 Pro defender (30) in the Roja League match at Foro Sports Club, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Irving FC defender heads the ball over the goal in the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Irving FC midfielder takes a shot in the first half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro, January 2, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Foro 360 Pro midfielder Arturo Rodriguez takes on the Irving FC defender in the second half of the Roja League matchup at Foro Sports Club. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Arturo RodriguezForo SC