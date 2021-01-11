Match Photos: Roja Invierno Championship

Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand Saturday to bring back the pics from the Roja Invierno Final between Denton Diablos and FC Harrington.

Denton Diablos prevailed 2-0. We hope you enjoy the pics.

Denton Diablos midfielder Hayden Partain sends a cross into the box in the Roja League final against FC Harrington, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder brings down a long pass in the Roja League final against FC Harrington, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez crosses midfield in the Roja League final at Texas Women’s University, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Hayden Partain dribbles upfield in the Roja League final against FC Harrington, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez flicks a ball into the box in the Roja League match against FC Harrington. This lead to the first goal of the game, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Adan Garcia dribbles toward the box in the Roja League final against FC Harrington, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Ricardo Becerra passes the ball in the first half of the Roja League final against FC Harrington, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos defender Jacob Goyen controls the ball at the top of the box in the Roja League final against FC Harrington, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder shoots in the first half of the Roja League final at Texas Women’s University, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder brings the ball down in the Roja League match against FC Harrington, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Harrington midfielder Joseph Garcia saves the ball from going out while driving up the field in the Roja League match against Denton Diablos, January 9, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos lift the trophy after beating FC Harrington 2-0 to win the Roja League. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)