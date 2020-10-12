Categories North Texas SC, USL Match Photos: Richmond Kickers at North Texas SC by Buzz CarrickOctober 11, 2020October 11, 20201 Comment on Match Photos: Richmond Kickers at North Texas SC It was a massive win for North Texas Soccer Club on Saturday night in Arlington. Daniel McCullough was there to bring us the picture. Enjoy. North Texas midfielder Nicky Hernandez dribbles through two defenders in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) North Texas defender Eddie Munjoma sends a ball into the box in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) North Texas forward Ronaldo Damus pressures the Richmond defender in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Nicky Hernandez crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Richmond Kickers, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) North Texas midfielder running downfield in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) North Texas SC midfielder Gibran Rayo and Richmond Kickers defender Ivan Magalhaes collide in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Richmond Kickers defender Ivan Magalhaes looks on as Thomas Roberts brings the ball down in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Edwin Cerrillo shoots in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Richmond Kickers, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) North Texas midfielder Gibran Rayo brings a long ball down in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) North Texas SC midfielder Nicky Hernandez cuts across the field in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Eddie Munjoma heading the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Richmond Kickers, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Thomas Roberts takes a shot in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Richmond Kickers, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Eddie Munjoma scores North Texas’ second goal of the first half and game-winner in the USL League One match against Richmond Kickers, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Eddie MunjomaEdwin CerrilloGibran RayoNicky HernandezRichmond KickersRonaldo DamusThomas Roberts
1 Comment
Great photos!