Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas

3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky shot the FC Dallas game against RSL on Saturday and sent in a few for your enjoyment. You can find more pics from this game here.

You can also fine Matt on Instagram and Twitter.

FCD v RSL 5-22-21 480
Ryan Hollingshead reaches to keep the ball in play against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 5-22-21 740
Bryan Acosta shields off a defender against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 5-22-21 803
Franco Jara tries to find space against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 5-22-21 853
Paxton Pomykal shields off a defender against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 5-22-21 292
Freddy Vargas dribbles up the line against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 5-22-21 366
Andres Ricaurte fires a cross against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 5-22-21 660
Jader Obrian brings the ball down against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v RSL 5-22-21 399
Jose Martinez looks upfieldld against Real Salt Lake, May 22, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *