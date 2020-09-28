Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: Orlando City at FC Dallas by Buzz CarrickSeptember 28, 2020September 28, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: Orlando City at FC Dallas Matt Visinsky is back again with the awesome pics from the FC Dallas 0-0 draw against Orlando City. I picked out a few images and you can find more of Matt’s work here. Michael Barrios attempts to around Kyle Smith in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ryan Hollingshead shields off Nani in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Matt Hedges “tightly” marks Tesho Akindele in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Andres Ricaurte makes a pass in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Fara Picault breaks upfield in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bryan Acosta is about to be tackled by Jhegson Méndez in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Franco Jara attempts to cut back against a double-team in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Fara Picault turns the corner against Benji Michel in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bryan Reynolds sizes up Nani in the FC Dallas 0-0 draw with Orlando City, Sept. 27, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Andres RicaurteBryan AcostaBryan ReynoldsFafà PicaultFranco JaraMatt HedgesMichael BarriosRyan HollingsheadTesho Akindele