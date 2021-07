Denton Diablos took the next step in their progression and, once again, won the biggest game in franchise history with a 4-2 win over FC Golden State. Daniel McCullough was on had to shoot photos for Denton and was willing to share them with us.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Diablos defender James Doyle heads the ball in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos defender Brock Pope crosses the ball in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder Carlos Flores shoots in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder Brandon Cerda passes the ball in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos forward Antonio Perez receives the ball and turns away from pressure in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos forward Trevor Amann stares down the opposing goalie in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder William Hitchcock nutmegs the defender in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder William Hitchcock shoots in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos midfielder Julian Barajas runs to the sideline to celebrate his goal in the NPSL West Region Championship game against FC Golden State Force. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

The Diablos players pose with head coach Ramon Raya after winning the NPSL West Region Championship. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Denton Diablos celebrate their 4-2 victory over FC Golden State Force in the NPSL West Region Championship. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)

Diablos owner Damon Gochneaur speaks to the crowd while holding the NPSL West Region Championship trophy. (Daniel McCullough, Denton Diablos)