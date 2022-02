North Texas SC had a scrimmage this weekend against the Tulsa Hurricanes that took place immediately after the FC Dallas match. Our photog Daniel McCullough was able to stick around for a portion of the game to bring us a few pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Bernard Kamungo pressures the Tulsa defender in North Texas SC’s preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Blaine Ferri shoots in North Texas SC’s preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Collin Smith drives across the endline in North Texas SC’s preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Blaine Ferri dribbles into the box in North Texas SC’s preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Anthony Ramirez sends a ball into the box in their preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Blaine Ferri heads the ball just wide of the goal in North Texas SC’s preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)