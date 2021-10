It was a big win for North Texas SC this weekend keeping them above the playoff line. Daniel McCullough was on hand for 3rd Degree to get the shots. Enjoy.

Eddie Munjoma saves the ball from going out in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Derek Waldeck switches the field in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Blaine Ferri chips the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Eddie Munjoma scores in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Gibran Rayo shoots from the top of the box in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Derek Waldeck shoots in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

North Texas SC huddles before the start of the second half in the USL League One match against New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Lucao passes the ball up field in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Lucao successfully defends the through-ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Eddie Munjoma blocks the shot in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Kazu crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Kalil ElMedkhar flicks the goal kick in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Kalil ElMedkhar jumps up to receive the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and New England Revolution II. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)