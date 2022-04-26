Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

Match Photos: North Texas SC vs Houston Dynamo Dos, April 23

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: North Texas SC vs Houston Dynamo Dos, April 23

Unlike the first team, North Texas SC did not pull off the victory over the Dynamo. But we got some pics anyway from Daniel McCullough.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Jose Mulato (9) passes between two defenders in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Collin Smith (25) intercepts the ball in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Andre Luis Costa (11) fouls the defender in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Collin Smith (25) tips the ball over the opposing player in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Paul Amedume (4) heads the ball back into the offensive half in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Collin Smith (25) wins the header in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Bernard Kamungo (7) shoots from the top of the box in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Derek Waldeck (18) goes up for a header in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Isaiah Parker (15) sends a ball into the box in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Derek Waldeck (18) crosses the ball in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Bernard Kamungo (7) shoots in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Andre Luis Costa (11) celebrates after scoring the opening goal in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Bernard Kamungo (7) secures the ball outside of the box in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Paul Amedume (4) passes upfield in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Bernard Kamungo (7) passes into the box in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Jose Mulato (9) scores a second half goal in the MLS NEXT Pro match between North Texas SC and Houston Dynamo 2 on April 23, 2022, at Toyota Stadium

