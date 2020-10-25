Categories North Texas SC, USL Match Photos: North Texas SC season final by Buzz CarrickOctober 25, 2020October 25, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: North Texas SC season final Everyone, please welcome the newest photographer to grace us with his work, Jacob Simmons. Here a few of his excellent pictures from the North Texas SC season final against Tormenta FC. Enjoy. Arturo Rodriguez dribbles away from a defender during the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Thomas Roberts attacks into the offensive zone in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Eddie Munjoma in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Nkosi Burgess goes up for a header in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Thomas Roberts fires on goal from a tight angle in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Arturo Rodriguez readies to take a corner in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Arturo Rodriguez fires in a corner kick against Tormenta FC in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Eddie Munjoma celebrates his game-winning goal in the 2-1 season final win over Tormenta FC. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Thomas Roberts during the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Alex Burce celebrates after the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Coach Eric Quill has a few words with Eddie MUnjoma following the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Eddie Munjoma holds up his jersey after the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... South Georgia Tormenta FC