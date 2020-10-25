Categories North Texas SC, USL

Match Photos: North Texas SC season final

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: North Texas SC season final

Everyone, please welcome the newest photographer to grace us with his work, Jacob Simmons. Here a few of his excellent pictures from the North Texas SC season final against Tormenta FC. Enjoy.

NTX_Tormenta_Arod
Arturo Rodriguez dribbles away from a defender during the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_Roberts
Thomas Roberts attacks into the offensive zone in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_Munjoma
Eddie Munjoma in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_burgess
Nkosi Burgess goes up for a header in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_RobertsShoots
Thomas Roberts fires on goal from a tight angle in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_ArodCorner
Arturo Rodriguez readies to take a corner in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_ArodCorner2
Arturo Rodriguez fires in a corner kick against Tormenta FC in the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_celebrate
Eddie Munjoma celebrates his game-winning goal in the 2-1 season final win over Tormenta FC. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_RobertsSolo
Thomas Roberts during the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_bruce
Alex Burce celebrates after the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_MunjomaQuill
Coach Eric Quill has a few words with Eddie MUnjoma following the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)
NTX_Tormenta_munjomaJersey
Eddie Munjoma holds up his jersey after the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *