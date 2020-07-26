Match Photos: North Texas SC opening night 2020 vs Forward Madison

Buzz is flying solo this week on 3rd Degree the Podcast with a special guest. North Texas Soccer Club kicks off its 2020 season on Saturday so none other than Head Coach Eric Quill drops in with some knowledge. The NTX gaffer talks new players, filling holes, Academy and FCD joiners, new USL-1 teams, and…

https://tracking.podiant.co/d/spoke/3rddegree/episodes/38aeb7a9f8cfde/primary/1595470256.mp3