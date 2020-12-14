Match Photos: Invierno Matchday Three – Denton Doubleheader

It was Matchday Three of the Roja Invierno on Saturday and our man Daniel McCullough was on hand with the big lens to bring you these pics.

These pictures are all from the Denton doubleheader at Texas Women’s University featuring Estudiantes (white) and Premier Legends (pink) as well as Diablos (red/black) and Foro 360 Pro (Orange).

If you are interested in licensing, purchasing, or usage of these pics please contact Daniel McCollough directly (@danielm_photo on Twitter).

Enjoy.

Estudiantes midfielder Danny Evans avoids the slide tackle from Premier Legends defender Julian Hinojosa in the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Adan Garcia brings the ball down in the first half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez takes a shot in the first half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Premier Legends forward Jalen Servania prevents the ball from going out in the Roja League match against Estudiantes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Harris Partain prevents the ball from leaving the box in the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Premier Legends defender Chris Fuentes sends the ball up field in the Roja League match against Estudiantes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez looks into the box in the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Premier Legends forward Jalen Servania crosses the ball in the first half of the Roja League match against Estudiantes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos midfielder Harris Partain shoots in the first half of the Roja League match against Foro 360 Pro. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Estudiantes midfielder Jasub Flores blocks the cross of Premier Legends midfielder Byron Aguilarin the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

The Foro 360 Pro goalkeeper blocks the shot of Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez in the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Denton Diablos forward Antonio Perez shoots past a Foro 360 Pro defender in the Roja League match at Texas Women’s University. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Estudiantes goalkeeper Ben Hale grabs the loose ball in the Roja League match against Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)