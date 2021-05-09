Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: Houston Dynamo FC at FC Dallas

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: Houston Dynamo FC at FC Dallas

Once again, Matt Visinsky was on hand to bring us pictures from the FC Dallas 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC. If you enjoy these, you can find more of Matt’s work here.

You can also fine Matt on Instagram and Twitter.

FC Dallas enters in front of the supporters’ section prior to facing Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Bryan Acosta surveys the field against Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
José Antonio Martínez plays long out of the back against Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Ryan Hollingshead has his eye on the defender against Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Freddy Vargas attacks Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Coach Luchi Gonzalez calls for calm against Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Houston Dynamo FC keeper Marko Marić stops Jáder Obrian, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Dante Sealy cuts inside against Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
The newest FC Dallas signing, Szabolcs Schön, takes on Houston Dynamo FC, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Matt Hedges enjoys a moment with his son, May 8, 2021. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

