Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas, Sept. 12, 2020

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas, Sept. 12, 2020

Once again the fantastic work of 3rd Degree photographer Matt Visinsky from the FC Dallas 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Enjoy.

  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 037
    Bryan Reynolds cuts back inside against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 064
    Andres Ricaurte shoots against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 192-2
    Andres Ricaurte celebrates his goal against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 218
    Tanner Tessmann dribbles up field against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 425
    Brandon Servania surveys the way ahead against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 225
    Kyle Zobeck gets his hand on the Dynamo free-kick but can’t keep it out against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 300
    Santiago Mosquera drives past a defender against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 240
    Tanner Tessmann shoots against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 341
    Franco Jara flips the ball past the keeper for his goal against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 207
    Bryan Reynolds shoots against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
  • FCD v Houston 9-12-20 446
    Michael Barrios closes in on goal against Houston Dynamo in the 2-1 FC Dallas win, September 12, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

You can find more of Matt’s excellent work from this game here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *