Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas – Oct 31, 2020 by Buzz CarrickNovember 1, 2020November 1, 2020Leave a Comment on Match Photos: Houston Dynamo at FC Dallas – Oct 31, 2020 Our newest photographer, Daniel McCullough, was on hand for the comprehensive FC Dallas Saturday afternoon performance at Toyota Stadium. We hope you enjoy his terrific work. The FC Dallas starting eleven huddles before kickoff in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Matt Hedges closes down Houston Dynamo forward Darwin Quintero in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas midfielder Fafa Picault runs past Houston Dynamo defender Victor Cabrera in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Houston Dynamo defender Victor Cabrera pokes the ball away from FC Dallas midfielder Thiago Santos. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas midfielder Santiago Mosquera attempts a shot in the MLS match against Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann shoots from outside the box in the MLS match against Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas defender John Nelson brings the ball down in the MLS match against Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges wins the header in the MLS match against Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Houston Dynamo midfielder Darwin Ceren fouls FC Dallas midfielder Andres Ricaurte in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas midfielder Fafa Picault and Houston Dynamo defender Victor Cabrera go up for a header in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) FC Dallas midfielder Andres Ricaurte strikes the ball in the MLS match against Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Fans dressed as SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star at the MLS match against FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Fafa Picault scores from a header in the first half of the MLS match between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Houston Dynamo