Here’s a bit of a fun treat. One of our photogs, Daniel McCullough, was shooting some Classic League this weekend and came back with some pics from FC Dallas Youth 03B Premier’s win. While Premier isn’t our usual level of coverage, I thought it would be a fun share. If we have a name wrong, please comment below so we can fix it.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

FC Dallas U19 Premier midfielder PJ Reyes leaps up to intercept the ball in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier forward Diego Pepi stretches out to block the clearance in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier goalkeeper Seth Brown makes the save in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier midfielder Omar Muñoz dribbles up the sideline in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier midfielder Domenico Sciotto dribbles upfield in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier forward Diego Pepi shoots in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier defender Blayne Martinez switches the field in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U10 Premier midfielder PJ Reyes attempts to block the pass in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier midfielder Domenico Sciotto dribbles toward the box in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier defender Daylan Lowe intercepts a long pass in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier forward Diego Pepi dribbles upfield in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier midfielder Andrew Sánchez extends to clear the ball in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.

FC Dallas U19 Premier midfielder Domenico Sciotto clears the ball in the Classic League match at MoneyGram Park.