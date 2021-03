Daniel McCullough was on hand for the Dallas Cup action today and brings us the FC Dallas Youth U16 Girls ECNL against Sparta FC 05 Girls. FC Dallas U16 ECNL won 8-0. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.

FC Dallas U16 ECNL midfielder Samantha Cortez kicks the ball up field in the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL midfielder Melania Fullerton dribbles up field in the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL forward Jaden Thomas shoots in the first half of the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL forward Jaden Thomas cuts across the box in the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL midfielder Madison Stormberg heads the ball toward goal in the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL defender Taryn Thibeau crosses the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL forward Jaden Thomas dribbles around the goalie and shoots in the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Sparta FC 05G goalie Peyton Roberts blocks the shot of FC Dallas U16 ECNL midfielder Melania Fullerton in the Dallas Cup match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL midfielder Kayla Ristianto gets on the end of a cross to score in the second half of the Dallas Cup match against Sparta FC 05G. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL midfielder Grace DeShetler battles with Sparta FC 05G defender Lauren Wichterich in the Dallas Cup matchup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL midfielder Samantha Cortez dribbles past Sparta FC 05G defender Mya Lemke in the Dallas Cup matchup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16 ECNL defender in the Dallas Cup matchup at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)