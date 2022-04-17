Match Photos: FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier vs Solar SC 03 ECNL Sawyer, Dallas Cup U19 Semi-Final

The Semi-FInals of the U19 group at the 2022 Dallas Cup took place this afternoon. The game locals will mostly care about featured FCD Youth 03 Premier (ECNL) vs Solar SC’s 03 ECNL Sawyer side. Daniel McCullough was on hand to shoot the action for us.

FCDY 03 Premier came away with a 1-0 win and will play in the U19 Final on Sunday against La Roca FC Chevez 04/03 ECNL.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas defender Daylan Lowe (2) sends a free kick into the attacking half in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar defender Zachary Paclibar (15) slide tackles FC Dallas defender Blayne Martinez (4) in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Auden Quinonez (31) passes the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Daylan Lowe (2) takes a free kick in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Joel Perez (66) sends a ball into the box in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar defender Grayson Burdett (4) prevents the long pass in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar defender Zachary Paclibar (15) intercepts a pass in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar defender Zachary Paclibar (15) traps FC Dallas midfielder Auden Quinonez (31) on the endline in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar defender Parker Owens (16) clears the ball out of bounds in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Lars Ochs (18) slides to poke the ball out of bounds in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Julian Thomson (23) clears the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Madden Montgomery (22) with the clearing header in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar forward Eli Owen (24) brings down a long pass in the box in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder Vicente Garivay (21) passes the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Solar midfielder Cason Berg (10) shoots in the final minutes of the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder (27) receives the ball in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas celebrates after defeating Solar 1-0 in the U19 Dallas Cup semifinals on April 16, 2022, at Moneygram Soccer Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)