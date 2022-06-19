Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas hosted the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night but didn’t come away with the win. Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us the pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Farfan 20220618_fcd_115146
FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan dribbles down the left side in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Pomykal 20220618_fcd_115214
FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal heads the ball toward goal in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Velasco 20220618_fcd_115222
FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco dives in to poke the ball loose in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Arriola 20220618_fcd_115251
FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola sends a ball toward goal in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Jara 20220618_fcd_115260
FC Dallas forward Franco Jara passes in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ferreira 20220618_fcd_115377
FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira sends a shot over the crossbar in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Farfan 20220618_fcd_115172
Vancouver midfielder Andres Cubas intercepts the ball in the MLS match against FC Dallas, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Velasco 20220618_fcd_115467
FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco dribbles into the box in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Quignon 20220618_fcd_115580
FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon and Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini compete for a header in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Servania 20220618_fcd_115603
FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania turns away from pressure in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Twumasi 20220618_fcd_115621
FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi controls the ball with his chest in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Pomykal 20220618_fcd_115711
FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal sends a dangerous ball across goal in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cropper 20220618_fcd_114701
Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper tips an incoming cross during warmups before the MLS match against FC Dallas, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ferreira 20220618_fcd_114854
Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic dives in on FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira’s shot in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Velasco 20220618_fcd_114964
FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco sends a ball into the box in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Velasco 20220618_fcd_114982
FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco heads the ball in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ferreira 20220618_fcd_115060
FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira stares into the crowd in frustration during the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.