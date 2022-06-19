Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas hosted the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night but didn’t come away with the win. Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us the pics. Enjoy.



You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan dribbles down the left side in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal heads the ball toward goal in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco dives in to poke the ball loose in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola sends a ball toward goal in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Franco Jara passes in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira sends a shot over the crossbar in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Vancouver midfielder Andres Cubas intercepts the ball in the MLS match against FC Dallas, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco dribbles into the box in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon and Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini compete for a header in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania turns away from pressure in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi controls the ball with his chest in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal sends a dangerous ball across goal in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper tips an incoming cross during warmups before the MLS match against FC Dallas, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic dives in on FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira’s shot in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco sends a ball into the box in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco heads the ball in the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira stares into the crowd in frustration during the MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)