FC Dallas opened the 2022 MLS season with a 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring back the proof.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Jader Obrian sends a through ball into the box in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brandon Servania turns under pressure in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola dribbles past a defender in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira extends to bring down the ball in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brandon Servania closes down Toronto FC defender Jacob Shaffelburg in the MLS matchup at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo shoots in the MLS matchup at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan passes out wide in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan wins the header in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo pressures Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley in the MLS matchup at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal passes in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez heads the ball in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan clears the ball under pressure in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi clears the ball in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan passes out of the back in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola stretches out for the ball at the top of the box in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira shoots in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges clears the ball under pressure in the MLS matchup between FC Dallas and Toronto FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira brings the ball to the center circle as Toronto FC players celebrate their goal in the MLS matchup at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)