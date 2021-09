FC Dallas drew 1-1 with San Jose on Saturday in a somewhat disappointing result. Daniel McCullough shot the game for us and despite the score, the pics are fantastic. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Referees lead the teams out in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal dribbles across midfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski slides on the ball as Ricardo Pepi approaches in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brandon Servania scans the defense while dribbling across midfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jose Martinez passes the ball upfield in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges guards the ball to allow it to roll out of bounds in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal cuts inside in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi sends a ball across goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges clears the ball under pressure in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Facundo Quignon heads the ball off a corner kick in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal crosses the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges beats San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Cristian Espinoza to the ball in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Emmanuel Twumasi dribbles past San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Judson Tavares in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brandon Servant brings down the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jose Martinez shoots in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Brian attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges heads the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)