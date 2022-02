FC Dallas hosted San Antonio FC in a preseason tune-up match on Saturday. Daniel McCullough was on hand for us to get some photos. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Paxton Pomykal receives the ball in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian scores his second goal in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola scans the field in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paxton Pomykal dribbles up field in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan sends a long ball into the attacking area in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Matt Hedges heads the ball in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira dribble up the sideline in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola scores his first FC Dallas goal in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kalil ElMedkhar brings down the ball in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Szabolcs Schon stretches out for the ball in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola shoots in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan heads the ball in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira taps in a goal in the first half of the preseason match against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian dives for possession in the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

San Antonio FC goalie blocks the shot of Marco Farfan in the preseason matchup at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola receives the ball in the preseason match against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira scores a penalty in the first half of the preseason matchup against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Paul Arriola brings down the ball in the preseason match against San Antonio FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)