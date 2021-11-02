Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake by Buzz CarrickNovember 2, 2021November 2, 2021Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Apologies to Matt Visinsky, it’s again my fault – or really my other job’s fault – that I am late getting these pics up from the FCD game against Real Salt Lake from Wednesday. Edwin Cerrillo against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Justin Che against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jimmy Maurer brings the ball down against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Matt Hedges goes up for a header against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Ricardo Pepi looks for teammates against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jesus Ferreira crosses against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Szabolcs Schön drives upfield against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Brandon Servania crosses the ball against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Marco Ferruzzi and Peter Luccin walk off the field after the FCD match against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Real Salt Lake