FC Dallas drew against Minnesota United on Saturday night and while that’s not an amazing result it is positive. Daniel McCullough was there on our behalf to get the pics and as usual, they are terrific. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Edwin Cerrillo blocks the pass attempt by Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Ryan Hollingshead pokes the ball loose in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Paxton Pomykal gets between Minnesota defender Romain Metanire and the ball in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Edwin Cerrillo passes the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Before being overturned by VAR, Ryan Hollingshead scores in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Jesus Ferreira scans the box before taking a free kick in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Matt Hedges with the clearing header in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Ricardo Pepi shoots in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Jose Martinez clears the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp attempts to block Matt Hedges’ pass in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Emmanuel Twunasi crosses the ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Edwin Cerrillo and Minnesota United midfielder Niko Hansen battle for possession in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Phelipe Megiolaro passes out wide in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)

Ricardo Pepi brings down the long ball in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United. (Daniel McCullough/3rdDegree)