Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LAFC

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs LAFC

Due to my trip, I was a bit behind on getting these pics from Matt Visinsky from the FC Dallas game against LAFC. I hope you enjoy them anyway.

Schön FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 917
Szabolcs Schön heads the ball against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Phelipe FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 830
Phelipe directs traffic against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Twumasi CD v LAFC 10-20-21 721
Ema Twumasi dribbled against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Cerrillo FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 714
Edwin Cerrillo on the ball against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Jara FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 585
Franco Jara brings down the ball against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 545
Matt Hedges shields off an attacker against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 329
Ema Twumasi plays forward against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Servania FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 236
Brandon Servania takes on LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Obrian FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 156
Jader Obrian crosses against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Pomykal FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 87
Paxton Pomykal attacks LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Hollingshead FCD v LAFC 10-20-21 56
Ryan Hollingshead and Paxton Pomykal celebrate against LAFC, October 23, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

