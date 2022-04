We got two games to talk about on this week's 3rd Degree the Podcast. Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick breakdown the draw in New York and the Open Cup win against Tulsa. Buzz makes a Paes correction. The trio discusses the return of Thomas Roberts. And there's time for a Dynamo and Open…

https://episodes.castos.com/60d565780d5de6-60743127/27973/f2fc4c1c-9009-467f-883f-c748f3e6123b/158.mp3