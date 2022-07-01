Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Wake FC, 2022 MLS Cup Next Playoffs

The FC Dallas U19s advanced to the 2022 MLS Next Cup Playoff Semifinal with a 4-1 on Wake FC on Wednesday. Photographer Daniel McCullough was there for us. (The 19s lost this morning in the Semis 2-1 to New England Revolution.)

You can find more of Daniel's work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

FC Dallas U19 forward Nighte Pickering scores the opening goal in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Nighte Pickering runs toward the corner flag after scoring in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Emmanuel Martinez shoots with the outside of his foot in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott dribbles towards the box in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Danny Elizalde sends a free kick into the box in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Will Baker passes upfield in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott is tackled from behind in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas academy players scream Supporter Group chants during the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match between FC Dallas U19 and Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Bowen McCloud passes out wide in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Emanuel Martinez dribble up the field in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Nighte Pickering shoots in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Emanuel Martinez turns back to head a long pass in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Ty Reynolds sends a cross into the box in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Ty Reynolds controls a long pass in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott scores in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott celebrates his goal in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2020, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott shoots in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)