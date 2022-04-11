Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Tigres, Dallas Cup 2022

Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

by Buzz Carrick

The FC Dallas U19s faced off against Tigres at the Cotton Bowl as Dallas Cup 2022 kicked off. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us some fantastic pictures.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. He is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Hernandez 20220410_dallascup_41658
Diego Hernandez (6) wins the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Baker 20220410_dallascup_41732
Will Baker (4) reaches out for the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Elizalde 20220410_dallascup_41743
Danny Elizalde (23) passes the ball under pressure in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Scott 20220410_dallascup_41320
Tarik Scott (9) brings the ball down under pressure in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Reynolds 20220410_dallascup_41330
Ty Reynolds (14) flicks the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Gutierrez 20220410_dallascup_41354
Jose Gutierrez (7) competes for the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Starnes 20220410_dallascup_41364
Slade Starnes (5) attempts a diving header in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Martinez 20220410_dallascup_41381
Manny Martinez (20) controls a long pass in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Scott 20220410_dallascup_41447
Tarik Scott (9) competes for the header in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20220410_dallascup_41454
Tigres UANL goalkeeper Zahir Garcia Rodriguez (232) punches the ball in the Dallas Cup match against FC Dallas U19 on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Scott 20220410_dallascup_41465
Tarik Scott (9) dribbles across the field in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Araneda 20220410_dallascup_41517
Alejandro Araneda (27) celebrates with the bench after scoring in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
felipe 20220410_dallascup_41537
Felipe Carneiro de Souza (40) makes a diving save in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Gutierrez 20220410_dallascup_41539
Jose Gutierrez (7) stretches out for the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

