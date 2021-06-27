Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Met Oval

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Met Oval

The FCD U19s aren’t in the playoffs but they did have their opening game in the MLS Next Showcase a 4-0 win over Met Oval. PJ Akem, Joe Perryman, Edu Ruiz, and Jose Gutierrez scored for FC Dallas. Daniel McCullough brought us some terrific pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

20210626_mlsnext_103652
FC Dallas U19 midfielder Alcibiades Duran (12) stretches out to block a kick at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210626_mlsnext_103600
FC Dallas U19 forward Philip Akem (9) scores the opening goal at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center.
20210626_mlsnext_103581
FC Dallas U19 defender Joel Hernandez (22) stop the ball at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210626_mlsnext_103525
FC Dallas midfielder Joey Perryman (49) drives toward the endline at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210626_mlsnext_103797
FC Dallas U19 defender Grady Easton (4) shoots at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210626_mlsnext_103743
FC Dallas U19 defender and captain Slade Starnes (5) strikes the ball at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210626_mlsnext_103543
FC Dallas midfielder Joey Perryman (49) shoots at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210626_mlsnext_103716
FC Dallas U19 midfielder Eduardo Ruiz Gonzalez (7) shoots at the MLS Cup Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Dallas forward (9) shoots at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center.
FC Dallas forward Philip Akem (9) shoots at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20210626_mlsnext_103606
FC Dallas U19 striker Philip Akem (9) celebrates after scoring the opening goal at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *