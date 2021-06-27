Match Photos: FC Dallas U19s vs Met Oval

The FCD U19s aren’t in the playoffs but they did have their opening game in the MLS Next Showcase a 4-0 win over Met Oval. PJ Akem, Joe Perryman, Edu Ruiz, and Jose Gutierrez scored for FC Dallas. Daniel McCullough brought us some terrific pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Alcibiades Duran (12) stretches out to block a kick at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 forward Philip Akem (9) scores the opening goal at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center.

FC Dallas U19 defender Joel Hernandez (22) stop the ball at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Joey Perryman (49) drives toward the endline at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender Grady Easton (4) shoots at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 defender and captain Slade Starnes (5) strikes the ball at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas midfielder Joey Perryman (49) shoots at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Eduardo Ruiz Gonzalez (7) shoots at the MLS Cup Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas forward Philip Akem (9) shoots at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 striker Philip Akem (9) celebrates after scoring the opening goal at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center.