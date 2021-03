Daniel McCullough was on hand for the Dallas Cup action on Sunday and brought us back some pics from the FC Dallas Academy U19 game against Black Rock FC on March 28, 2021. Enjoy.

FC Dallas won the game 1-0.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Mohammed Seidu of Black Rock FC and Ty Reynolds compete for the ball during the FC Dallas 1-0 win on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Cesar Garcia dribbles upfield in the Dallas Cup match against Black Rock FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U19 center back Grady Easton fights off Luke Smith (12) of Black Rock FC during the FC Dallas 1-0 win on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Cesar Elizalde tips the ball up in the Dallas Cup match against Black Rock FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Black Rock FC midfielder Luc Mikula back heels the ball in the Dallas Cup match against FC Dallas U19 Academy. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Josh Ramsey sends a ball into the box in the Dallas Cup match against Black Rock FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ty Reynolds finds himself surrounded by Black Rock FC players during the FC Dallas 1-0 win on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Josh Ramsey brings the ball down in the Dallas Cup match against Black Rock FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Grady Easton slides to save the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Black Rock FC. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Riley O’Donnell shoots on goal during the FC Dallas 1-0 win on Day One of the 2021 Dallas Cup, March 28, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)